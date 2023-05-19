Taylor Swift comes out against Trump, again

By Steve Schuster

A Taylor Swift video (circa 2020) has surfaced this week on social media. Waxing poetic, Swift talks about being “on the right side of history” speaking up against former President Donald Trump ahead of a Presidential election.

In the video, Swift was warned that if she speaks against Trump, she risks cutting attendance at her concerts in half.

Despite the threats of losing fans, the popstar said she regrets not having spoken up sooner against the former President saying, she’s “sad” she didn’t speak up against Trump two years ago, before the previous Presidential election.

“This is something I know is right … I need to be on the right side of history,” Swift said.

Swift has previously been critical of the former President in various social media posts.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, many Republicans have been distancing themselves from Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

Former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden who was a Bush administration appointee spoke in a President Biden campaign commercial against former President Trump.

“If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what happens to America,” Hayden said.

Back in Wisconsin, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told a room full of journalists on May 5 that he wouldn’t support Trump.

“I do not believe Donald Trump can win the State of Wisconsin…I do not want to nominate losers,” Vos said.

Just days earlier Vos made it clear he would not support former President Trump during an interview with WISN-TV’s UPFRONT. “I hope that Donald Trump is a bystander, not the person at the center of the stage, and I’m going to do whatever I can to make that happen,” Vos said.