Senator Ron Johnson says he will continue to support Donald Trump if tapped as Republican nominee

As many Republicans are distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump, Senator Ron Johnson told a room full of journalists on Monday at a Milwaukee Press Club event he would continue to support Trump if he is selected as the Republican Presidential nominee.

“I will support the nominee of the Republican party,” Johnson said.

On Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos made it clear he would not support former President Trump during an interview with WISN-TV’s UPFRONT.

“I hope that Donald Trump is a bystander, not the person at the center of the stage, and I’m going to do whatever I can to make that happen,” Vos said.

The U.S. House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 asked Vos to testify about a telephone call then President Trump made asking Vos to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Beyond Wisconsin, former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden who was a Bush administration appointee spoke in a President Biden campaign commercial against former President Trump.

“If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what happens to America,” Hayden said.