DOJ receives cooperation with Mar-a-Lago worker to determine if Trump hid documents

Prosecutors investigating the former president’s handling of classified material have issued a wave of new subpoenas and obtained the confidential cooperation of a witness who worked at Mar-a-Lago, reports the New York Times.

Prosecutors appear to be trying to fill in some gaps in their knowledge about the movement of the boxes, created in part by their handling of another potentially key witness, Mr. Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, the Times reported.

The Associated Press reported that Trump’s lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his New York criminal case. They argued Thursday that the former president can’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office. Moving the case would still mean the Manhattan district attorney’s office would prosecute him and state law would still apply, but with the oversight of a federal judge. Such requests are rarely granted in criminal cases. However, Trump’s request is unprecedented because he’s the first former president ever charged with a crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.