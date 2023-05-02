WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. Kevin R. Rosin

Case No.: 2022AP001916-D

Focus: Professional Misconduct

Attorney Rosin was a lawyer at an intellectual property firm, formed a Wisconsin limited liability company dedicated to providing patent law services (hereafter, “the Wisconsin LLC”). He did not inform anyone at the firm that he had formed the Wisconsin LLC. Attorney Rosin understood that forming the Wisconsin LLC violated the terms of his employment with the firm. The supreme court reviews a stipulation filed by the Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) and Attorney Kevin R. Rosin pursuant to SCR 22.12.1 In the stipulation, Attorney Rosin does not contest that he committed two acts of professional misconduct as alleged by the OLR in its complaint against him. Attorney Rosin also does not contest that a one-year suspension of his Wisconsin law license is appropriate discipline for his misconduct.

The supreme court approves the stipulation and suspends Attorney Rosin’s law license for one year. The supreme court does not order any restitution, as none was requested by the OLR. Because this matter has been resolved by a stipulation under SCR 22.12 without the need for the appointment of a referee, no costs were imposed.

Decided 04/25/23

