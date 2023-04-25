Resolution Honoring Jewish American Heritage Month Passes Assembly

On Tuesday, a resolution proclaiming May 2023 to be Jewish American Heritage Month in Wisconsin passed the Wisconsin Assembly, according to a written statement from Representative Lisa Subeck.

The resolution was authored by Subeck, one of two Jewish-American legislators in the state and a board member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators. The resolution passed unanimously and had a bipartisan list of co-sponsors, according to Subeck.

Subeck presented the resolution to Rabbi Andrea Steinberger of University of Wisconsin Madison Hillel, the second-oldest Hillel branch in the nation.

“The impact of Jewish Americans on Wisconsin’s history cannot be overstated,” said Subeck.

“From U.S. Senators to famous magicians, renowned actors to Prime Ministers, Jewish Wisconsinites have been making waves since the state was founded and I am proud to be part of that history. The Jewish people are committed to the principles of justice and religious freedom. With division and hatred on the rise in our culture today, this resolution serves as a powerful statement of unity,” Subeck added.

Subeck has represented the 78th Assembly District since 2015 and serves as Chair of the Assembly Democratic Caucus.