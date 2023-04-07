Manhattan DA says House GOP ‘harassment’ and ‘intimidation’ undermines active investigation and weakens law enforcement

By Steve Schuster

House Republicans have subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz , one of the former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before resigning last year and writing a book.

On Thursday Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded to the House GOP’s subpoena request in what the District Attorney called an attempt to undermine an active investigation.

GOP’s Commitee on the Judiciary’s subpoena cover letter sent to Pomerantz (formerly in the Manhattan DA’s Office) said, “The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the New York County District Attorney’s unprecedented indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office.”

“The Supreme Court has recognized that Congress has a ‘broad and indispensable’ power to conduct oversight, which “encompasses inquiries into the administration of existing laws, studies of proposed laws, and surveys in our social, economic or political system for the purpose of enabling Congress to remedy them,” the letter states.

Later on in the letter, the Committe wrote how they believed Trump’s indictments were politically motivated based on a book that Pomerantz had authored which said how Pomerantz was “eager to investigate Trump.”

“Your book, described as a “300-page exercise in score-settling and scorn,” 17 also reveals the extent to which the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s investigation of President Trump appears to have been politically motivated,” the letter added.

House Judiciary Committee’s chair Rep. Jim Jordan ordered Pomerantz to testify before April 30.

