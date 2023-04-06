Wisconsin reflects on Dan Kelly’s loss, Trump calls Kelly ‘foolish’

Haters are going to hate, and losing Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly is no exception.

Former President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post how foolish it was for Kelly not to seek his endorsement.

Kelly was previously endorsed in 2020 by Trump. He still lost by nearly 11 points. Losing gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was also endorsed by Trump.

Speaking of Social Media …and just like that Kelly is a ghost again. He disappeared from Twitter Wednesday. His campaign Spokesman Jim Dick ghosted the Wisconsin Law Journal weeks ago, not responding to request for comments or interviews.

But just as any IP attorney will tell you, nothing is ever really gone from the internet. So just like Kelly’s deleted blogs, we also recovered some of Kelly’s tweets. too.

One Brookfield, Wis. business owner told the Wisconsin Law Journal that he believes Kelly’s hypocrisy cost him the election.

“Nearly everything that Kelly accused his opponent of he was guilty of himself,” the business owner said noting that Kelly previously worked as a criminal defense attorney advocating for very light sentences for his clients.

Kelly slang mud against his opponent Janet Protasiewicz for receiving out-of-state donations, when Kelly filled his campaign war chest with out-of-state donor money.

Kelly’s fan base as quickly turned on him. Below are a random sampling of Facebook comments about Kelly’s loss on conservative Wisconsin Right Now’s Facebook page.

Kelly conceded the race by saying, “I wish that in a circumstance like this I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent. But I do not have a worthy opponent.”

“I wish Wisconsin the best of luck. I think it will need it,” Kelly added.

In response, readers commented on Wisconsin Law Journal’s twitter.