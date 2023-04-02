Gov. Evers extends application deadline for Marquette County District Attorney applications

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Feb. 24, 2023, that he is seeking applicants for Marquette County District Attorney. The governor announced last week he is extending the application deadline to 5 p.m. on Fri., April 7, 2023.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Brian J. Juech’s resignation. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.