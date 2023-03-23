Milwaukee Bar Association Judicial 2023 Poll Results

On Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bar Association unveiled 2023 poll results.

Each year prior to the Spring elections, the Milwaukee Bar Association surveys its members regarding the qualifications of judicial candidates that appear on the ballot in Milwaukee County, MBA said in a release.

MBA members are asked to designate each candidate as “qualified” or “not qualified.” Members not familiar with a candidate’s qualifications have the option of indicating “no opinion.” The poll is restricted to MBA members only, the release states.

Along with the ballot are suggested criteria by which to assess the qualifications of each candidate.

The criteria includes:

 Integrity, including the ability to decide issues without regard to the identity of the parties or

counsel, and without concern for the public reaction to the decision.

 Knowledge and understanding of the law.

 Communication skills, including clarity of thought and, when applicable, rulings or writings.

 Preparation, attentiveness, and control over proceedings.

 Management skills, including the devotion of appropriate time to conflicting work

requirements.

 Punctuality.

 Service to the profession and to the public.

 Effectiveness in working with other judges.

The poll had a 17.7% return rate. Please note that there are three designations for each candidate that should be shared for people to fully understand the results, the release states.

Click here to view more results.