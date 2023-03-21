Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dan Kelly’s Delete Blog posts

Below is a list of some of the recovered blog posts Kelly authored.  Click on each title to open each respective post.

A people who has a government, or a government that has a people? 9/5/2012

We Remember 9/11/2012

Where we are going and who is joining us? 9/11/2012

Thanksgiving….9/15/2012

Of Activist Courts and Self-Governance 9/18/2012

That’s not fair! 9/25/2012

MARRIAGE IS DEAD. LONG LIVE MARRIAGE 9/26/2012

Problem-Recognition And Football-Yanking 9/29/2012

The State’s Interest In Marriage Is Not Co-terminus With The Nature Of Marriage 9/30/2012

Ain’t no functionalism here 10/2/2012

The limits of state action: why you’re not the boss of me 10/9/2012

Epistemology-slinging at the OK Corral 10/16/2012

The folly of force compassion 10/24/2012

Do they know? How do we know they know? 10/27/2012

Compassion upon culture or consigned to it 10/30/2012

Does religion have added value 11/2/2012

Organizing compassion 11/6/2012

Of entitlements and majorities 11/7/2012

The role of the church in forming a clear, vibrant, winsome, and effective world view” 11/7/2012

A PRESENT MORAL CONSENSUS 11/7/2012

We must reject the false concept of governmental compassion 11/8/2012

Why Socialist is Not Morally Superior to Capitalism 11/13/2012 (Unavailable to recover)

You and your silly rights 11/20/2012

Re: Persevere (Or Keep On Keeping On!) 12/4/2012

Bringing Lombardi To Bear On Matters Economic 12/18/2012

The Power of Church Programs? 12/21/2012

Reality-Based Cultural Conversations What Corporations Can Teach Us 1/15/2013

An Irrational Lack Of Fear 1/29/2013

The Duty To Restate The Obvious 2/5/2013

The Infinitely Regressive Source Of Truth 2/12/2013

The Moral Consensus That Must Not Be Mentioned 2/19/2013

Not So Fast Riddler 2/20/2013

Involuntary Servitude: Big Bank Edition 2/26/2013

It’s Involuntary As Long As I Say It Is  2/28/2013

Our Curiously Disjointed Gun Debate 3/12/2013

Of Unmasked Riddlers And The Equality Mandate 4/9/2013

The perplexed riddler 5/5/2013

There is no dignity in compulsion 8/11/2013

The prudence of silence 5/16/2015

How to noisily concede your liberty 5/23/2015

Liberty is not a matter of permission 6/7/2015

Stigmas and free speech 6/13/2015

THE NEW DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE 6/28/2015

