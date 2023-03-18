Trump calls for nationwide protests ahead of Tuesday’s predicted arrest

By Steve Schuster

If there is one thing that both Democrats and Republicans can likely agree upon — the wheels of justice may turn slowly at times, but yes, they still turn. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump said that he is going to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 and calls his supporters to take to the street and protest, reports USA Today.

The arrest is related to a case being handled by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. The case stems from his alleged $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. The alleged payment occurred in the days ahead of the 2016 election to allegedly silence her about claims she’d had an affair with him.

As the Manhattan District Attorney’s office wraps up its portion of the investigation, a Georgia investigation into Trump is still ongoing.

A special grand jury investigated whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The special grand jury heard a recording of the former president pushing Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to call a special session to overturn his loss in the state, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In the wake of Trump’s call to “take our nation back,” law enforcement officials are on edge, reports USA Today.

If Trump’s claim is accurate, this would be the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced criminal charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.