‘Making a Murderer’ Defamation case against Netflix dismissed, summary judgement granted

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

On Friday, March 10, 2023, a defamation suit against Netflix and the ‘Making a Murderer’ creators Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi was dismissed when a U.S. District Court judge granted two motions for summary judgement.

U.S. District Court Judge Brett Ludwig granted the Defendants’ summary judgment motions and denied retired Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Andy Colborn’s motion for summary judgement, according to Court documents obtained by The Wisconsin Law Journal.

The Netflix series, ‘Making a Murderer’ is about the story of Steven Avery who is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Halbach was murdered by Steven Avery on Oct. 31, 2005. For the past 18 years, Avery has had a number of new criminal defense attorneys who have all been unsuccessful at his release. The Netflix series ‘Making a Murderer,’ which originally aired in 2015, received criticism from the media, government officials and the general public for allegedly only telling one side of Avery’s story, revictimizing Halbach and her family, as well as incriminating law enforcement professionals. One of those law enforcement professionals was former Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Colburn who sued Netflix for defamation.

The Court ruled Friday that “Colborn has failed to prove the existence of any such improbabilities or inconsistencies. He has not even managed to show that the producers bore him ill-will, and that, in and of itself, is insufficient notice.”

Avery’s current attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted twice about the ruling on Friday.

The Court’s ruling further states that “Colborn argues that Making a Murderer falsely implies that he committed criminal acts (planting evidence) and is thus defamatory per se. See Teague v. Schimel, 896 N.W.2d 286, 300 (Wis. 2017) (holding that falsely imputing commission of a criminal act is defamation per se). Defendants assert that Colborn’s case falls short for at least three reasons: (1) the implication that Colborn planted evidence is not reasonably conveyed and attributable to Defendants; (2) Colborn cannot prove that he did not plant evidence; and (3) Colborn cannot satisfy defamation by implication’s heightened actual malice standard. The first two arguments fail; a reasonable jury might find that Making a Murderer falsely implied that Colborn planted evidence. But because Defendants are correct that Colborn cannot show actual malice, this theory also fails.”

As previously reported by The Wisconsin Law Journal, a new television series, ‘Convicting a Murderer’ is expected to air this Summer. The new docuseries was actually made as a rebuttal to the original Netflix docuseries.

The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to both Netflix and Christina D. Sommers who represented Colburn for comment. Neither party could be reached prior to publication.

Click here to view additional Court documents.