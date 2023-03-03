New appointments picked for Judicial Selection Advisory Committee

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the membership of the Governor’s Judicial Selection Advisory Committee for his second term.

The committee is responsible for interviewing and recommending candidates to the governor for consideration when he fills judicial vacancies. During his first term, Evers appointed 43 judges to vacancies on circuit courts and appellate courts across the state. More than half of Evers’ appointees have been women, and more than one-third have been people of color.

The committee includes the following members: