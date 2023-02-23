Strand appointed to the PSC

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Summer Strand to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Ellen Nowak, effective March 1. The appointment is effective March 2 for a six-year term expiring in 2029.

Strand currently serves on the state Building Commission, having been appointed by Evers in 2019 to serve as the sole citizen member of the commission. She also previously served as the administrator of the Division of Facilities Development at the Wisconsin Department of Administration from August 2011 to May 2016, where she was secretary of the SBC and was responsible for helping develop and administer the approximately $1 billion state building program for all state agencies and the UW System.

Strand comes to the PSC from the Walbec Group, a construction and engineering company, where she is the director of government affairs, responsible for maintaining relationships and coordinating with a variety of stakeholders, associations and industry groups. Additionally, she previously served as a program and policy analyst-advanced in the Division of State Facilities at DOA in 2011. From 2008 to 2011, Strand also served as chief of staff to State Sen. Jeff Plale in the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Strand is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and earned her law degree from the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in 2006, as well as her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2002. She lives in Waunakee with her husband, Brandon, and their two kids.