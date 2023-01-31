Muten rejoins Reinhart’s Labor and Employment Practice

Robert Muten has rejoined Reinhart’s Labor and Employment Practice as a shareholder with the firm.

Muten has practiced employment law for more than two decades, including serving 12 years as in-house labor and employment counsel for a global Fortune 500 company and a previous tenure with Reinhart.

Focused on providing proactive, practical day-to-day counsel, he emphasizes effective pre-dispute management of employment matters to help clients avoid costly litigation. When litigation is unavoidable, Muten represents his clients before state and federal agencies and courts in employment discrimination, workplace harassment, whistleblower and breach of employment contract lawsuits.

Muten also counsels clients on hiring, firing and disciplinary matters; investigations of employee complaints and other workplace issues; compliance with employment discrimination laws; wage and hour compliance; accommodation obligations under state and federal disability laws; requests for leaves of absence; and reductions in force.