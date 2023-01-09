7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Al Amin Porosh v. Merrick B. Garland

Case No.: 22-1781

Officials: Flaum, Easterbrook, and St. Eve, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Immigration-Evidence

Porosh, a citizen of Bangladesh, sought asylum because of political persecution. After a hearing, the Immigration Judge (IJ) rendered an adverse credibility determination and denied Porosh asylum. The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) dismissed Porosh’s appeal. Porosh seeks review of those decisions, arguing that the IJ’s adverse credibility finding was not based on substantial evidence.

In October 2014, members of the Awami League attacked Porosh and broke his left hand. After the beating, Porosh went to a government hospital but was denied admission, a fact he attributes to the Awami League’s influence. Instead, Porosh received treatment from a private doctor. Porosh did not report this attack to the police for the same reasons as before. Porosh’s note from that doctor failed to substantiate his claims. Although some of the IJ’s conclusions lack evidentiary support, this court denies Porosh’s petition for review because, on the whole, the IJ’s decision is supported by findings that have a credible basis in the record.

Decided 01/05/23