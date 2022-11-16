6 Hupy and Abraham lawyers named to Wisconsin Super Lawyers lists

Hupy and Abraham has six lawyers who were selected to the 2022 Wisconsin Super Lawyers lists.

Attorneys Jason Abraham, Chad Kreblin, Robert Domol, Todd Korb and Timothy Schelwat were named to the Wisconsin Super Lawyers list. This is the first year that Korb was named a Wisconsin Super Lawyer. Additionally, Hannah Dockendorff was named to the 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Star list.

Only the top 2.5% of eligible attorneys are selected to the Rising Star list and the top 5% of attorneys are selected to the Super Lawyers list.