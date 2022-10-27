Ball appointed as Milwaukee County sheriff

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County sheriff. The appointment fills a vacancy created by Sheriff Earnell Lucas’ resignation, effective Oct. 23. Ball will complete the remainder of the term, which ends Jan. 2.

Ball began her law enforcement career with the Milwaukee Police Department, spending over 25 years rising through the ranks to deputy inspector. In 2011, she retired from the police force to pursue opportunities in higher education, where she helped shape the next generation of police officers and criminal justice professionals. This included her work as an instructor, subject area coordinator, and as the criminal justice program director at Bryant & Stratton College and an adjunct faculty instructor at Cardinal Stritch University. Additionally, Ball continued her studies during this time, earning a Ph.D. from Cardinal Stritch University in 2018. After his election, Lucas asked Ball to join the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy. She has served in that role ever since, where she is responsible for the agency’s daily operations.

Upon Sheriff Lucas’ resignation, Ball assumed the role of acting sheriff, and she is currently running unopposed for a full four-year term beginning in January. She is also the first woman to serve as sheriff of Milwaukee County.