Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wilson joins O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

Wilson joins O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

Nancy Wilson

Attorney Nancy Wilson, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, has joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

She will join the firm’s Estate and Succession Planning Practice Group, where she will assist clients in all matters relating to estate planning, succession planning and trust administration. In addition to her legal experience, Wilson has also served as chief operating officer for a large consumer electronics distributor and vice president of operations for a manufacturing company. She has also owned and operated an accounting and consulting business, credit reporting agency, and various retail stores.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 