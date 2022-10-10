Wilson joins O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

Attorney Nancy Wilson, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, has joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

She will join the firm’s Estate and Succession Planning Practice Group, where she will assist clients in all matters relating to estate planning, succession planning and trust administration. In addition to her legal experience, Wilson has also served as chief operating officer for a large consumer electronics distributor and vice president of operations for a manufacturing company. She has also owned and operated an accounting and consulting business, credit reporting agency, and various retail stores.