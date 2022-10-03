WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. J.D.C., Jr.

Case No.: 2022AP1028

Officials: BRASH, C.J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

J.D.C., Jr. appeals the order of the trial court terminating his parental rights to C.M.M. J.D.C., Jr. argues that the trial court erroneously exercised its discretion in its consideration of several of the statutory factors for determining the best interests of C.M.M., and did not properly consider placement options. He further asserts that this court should exercise its discretionary authority under WIS. STAT. § 752.35 to grant him a new dispositional hearing, specifically for purposes of obtaining testimony from C.M.M.’s foster parents. Upon review, we reject J.D.C., Jr.’s arguments and affirm.

