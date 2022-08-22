Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Police in Wisconsin killed 149 people since 2013, lower than national rate

Police in Wisconsin killed 149 people since 2013, lower than national rate

Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin kill people at among the lower per capita rates in the country. But some agencies, including the sheriff’s departments in Marinette and Walworth counties, have killed people at much higher rates since 2013.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 