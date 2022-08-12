Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mary Roth Burns appointed to Oneida County Circuit Court

Mary Roth Burns has been appointed to the Oneida County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

