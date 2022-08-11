Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues

Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates’ stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 