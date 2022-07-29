Evers appoints Anderson as Rusk County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ellen Anderson to serve as Rusk County District Attorney. His appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Annette Barna’s election to the Rusk County Circuit Court.

Anderson will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Anderson has spent the past 12 years as a prosecutor in western Wisconsin, including in the Clark, Eau Claire, La Crosse and Rusk County district attorney offices. Her caseload has concentrated on sensitive crimes, and she has extensive experience with treatment courts.

Prior to her legal career, she worked in a variety of human service-related positions, which included coordinating a sexual assault resource center for a five-county region in Minnesota, providing services to at-risk children and families, working as a case manager and teaching high school social studies.

Anderson is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, the University of Minnesota Duluth and the University of Wisconsin Law School.