Miller joins Husch Blackwell’s IP Group

Veteran intellectual property lawyer Tom Miller has joined Husch Blackwell as a partner in its Milwaukee office and its Technology, Manufacturing and Transportation industry group.

Over the course of 30 years in private practice, Miller has developed a reputation in the area of intellectual property law. He has been recognized on multiple occasions by leading legal directories as a preeminent IP lawyer, including in 2022, when he was named Lawyer of the Year in Milwaukee Intellectual Property Litigation by Thomson Reuters’ Best Lawyers in America.

Miller’s IP practice is focused on developing broad strategies to protect the large IP portfolios of innovator companies. He works with clients from early-stage product development through to commercialization and corporate transactions and frequently provides legal opinions during the product development process. He also manages IP due diligence, offering a wealth of experience evaluating intellectual property assets included in M&A transactions to assess their strategic value, their ability to be integrated into existing product lines, and their potential for opening new areas of business for his clients. He has represented companies in heavy equipment manufacturing, financial services, and the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector. He has particular experience with machine-control systems and software, including various applications for autonomous machine operation, IoT and radio frequency identification technologies.

Prior to joining Husch Blackwell, Miller had a long career in private practice and has been involved in law firm management both at the management committee and practice-group level. Miller also spent two years as a field service engineer with a medical device company at the outset of his career. He received his law degree from Marquette University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Marquette University.