How Wisconsin's 'honor' system for removing guns from domestic abusers failed Jesi Ewers

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires July 7, 2022 10:16 am

The attack came without warning and, as far as Jessica “Jesi” Ewers could tell, without provocation. It was early in the morning of Oct.19, 2020. Asleep at her home near Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, she woke up to her boyfriend, James “J.T.” Budworth, beating her. He punched her, tried to strangle her, destroyed her cellphone and threatened to kill her and her children. He also bit her, once on the collarbone and once on the arm, where he tore off a chunk of flesh. 

