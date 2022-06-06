Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin faced with a ‘tangled series’ of abortion laws dating to 1849 as it heads into a possible post-Roe future

Wisconsin faced with a ‘tangled series’ of abortion laws dating to 1849 as it heads into a possible post-Roe future

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 6, 2022 10:26 am

By Phoebe Petrovic Wisconsin Watch and WPR About 50 abortion rights supporters stood on the bridge over the Wisconsin River into Sauk City on a sunny Saturday morning in mid-May. They held signs reading “CHOICE” and “PROTECT ROE v. WADE” and cheered when passing cars honked in support. Jennie Klecker brought three generations of her family out on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo