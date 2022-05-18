Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / Leaking a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion – 4 things to know about how the high court works

Leaking a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion – 4 things to know about how the high court works

By: Associated Press May 18, 2022 9:03 am

The U.S. Supreme Court is planning to announce a decision that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo