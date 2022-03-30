Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GRGB pro bono effort secures restitution payment percentage

By: Ali Teske March 30, 2022 2:26 pm

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has agreed to cut in half the amount of prison wages the state was withholding from a prisoner convicted of robbery following a successful pro bono intervention by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

