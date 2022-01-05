Axley’s Tierney, Lanzhammer advance to partner

Axley Attorneys’ Elizabeth Lanzhammer and Danielle Tierney have been named partners in the firm.

Lanzhammer focuses her practice on family law and guardianship matters. She handles cases involving divorce, child support, placement, paternity judgments and termination of parental rights, and stepparent adoptions. She also acts as Guardian ad Litem in both family and guardianship matters. In addition, she assists with trust and probate litigation. Lanzhammer is a member of the Board of Directors and treasurer for the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association.

Tierney focuses her practice on a variety of civil law areas, including commercial litigation, agricultural litigation, contractual and collection disputes, municipal litigation, and insurance defense matters. She has extensive litigation experience in both state and federal courts.