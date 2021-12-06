Quantcast
Settlement reached in civil rights lawsuit filed against Baraboo School District

Settlement reached in civil rights lawsuit filed against Baraboo School District

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF December 6, 2021 2:44 pm

Dasia F. Banks v. Baraboo School District in the Western District of Wisconsin (case number 20-CV-36) was recently settled in mediation for $862,500.

