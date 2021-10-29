Cervera appointed as Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kristela Cervera to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Brett Blomme. She will serve a term ending July 31.

Cervera is currently an assistant family court commissioner for Milwaukee County, presiding over hearings pertaining to paternity, divorce, child support and various other family law issues. She also presides over hearings for civil harassment and domestic abuse injunctions. Previously, she was legal counsel for the Milwaukee County Department of Child Support Services, court commissioner for the City of Milwaukee Municipal Court and managing attorney for Esperanza Unida Inc.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School, Cervera lives in Milwaukee with her husband and children. She has previously served as president of the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association and is active in numerous legal and community organizations.