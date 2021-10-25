Hupy receives National Board of Trial Advocacy award

Michael Hupy has received the 2021 National Board of Trial Advocacy President’s Award.

Hupy, owner of Milwaukee-based personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, was awarded for his unique accomplishments and work in the community serving as a local activist and the president of the nonprofit local organization: Milwaukee Crime Stoppers and board of Children’s Outing Association.

Twelve members were selected to receive this award out of more than 1,600 NBTA board members. Members who receive this award are nominated by a firm colleague, someone from the legal profession, a client, community member, family member or by NBTA officer.

Throughout his decades of practice, Hupy has demonstrated passion for giving back to the community with a focus on making the community safer, investing in programs and leading by example. In his role as president of the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, Hupy has provided resources and leadership to aid law enforcement in the fight against crime.

Hupy is AV Preeminent Rated by Martindale-Hubbell for more than 20 years. This is the Gold Standard of Lawyer Ratings with the highest possible peer review rating in legal ability and ethical standards and has been since 1987.

“At Hupy and Abraham, we strive to live by our mission of doing well by doing good. Being awarded personally for doing just that is a great accomplishment and truly a humbling experience,” Hupy said in a news release.