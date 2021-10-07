Habush has 16 on Best Lawyers list

Habush Habush & Rottier has 16 of its lawyers named as 2022 Best Lawyers in America, including two who have also been named Lawyer of the Year in their respective geographic and practice area.

The following attorneys have been recognized as Best Lawyers:

Craig Christensen – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Appleton)

Joseph Troy – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Appleton)

Ralph Tease – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Green Bay)

Edward Vopal – Personal Injury Litigation- Plaintiffs (Green Bay)

Christopher Duesing – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Lake Geneva)

Jason Knutson – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Madison)

Christopher Rogers – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (Madison)

Daniel Rottier – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Madison)

Eric Ryberg – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Madison)

Laurence Fehring – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Milwaukee)

Robert Jaskulski – Appellate Practice and Personal Injury Litigation- Plaintiffs (Milwaukee)

Timothy Trecek – Personal Injury Litigation- Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (Milwaukee)

Benjamin Wagner – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Milwaukee)

Steven Botzau – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Racine)

Tony Dunn – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Racine)

James Fergal – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Waukesha)

The following attorneys have also been honored as Lawyer of the Year:

Edward J. Vopal – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Green Bay)

Laurence J. Fehring – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Milwaukee)

Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region. According to Best Lawyers, they are the “oldest legal peer-review organization in the United States.” Their goal with the ratings is to help consumers find the most capable and talented attorneys for their situation.