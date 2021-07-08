Quantcast
Court of Appeals: Ozaukee County village must pay fees, costs in open-records lawsuit

Court of Appeals: Ozaukee County village must pay fees, costs in open-records lawsuit

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 8, 2021 12:37 pm

An Ozaukee County village must pay at least part of its former trustee's attorney fees, costs and statutory damages in an open-records lawsuit, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday.

