7th Circuit uses 'wholistic' reading of statutes to define scope of alternative fuel tax credit

7th Circuit uses ‘wholistic’ reading of statutes to define scope of alternative fuel tax credit

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 30, 2021 10:35 am

After a "wholistic" reading of the statutory text about an alternative fuel tax credit, the Seventh Circuit has ruled that a Wisconsin-based fuel producer may not receive tax refunds for its gasoline-butane fuel mixture. The court released its decision in U.S. Venture, Inc. v. United States of America on Tuesday. The lawsuit was over the scope of a statutory ...

