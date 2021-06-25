Quantcast
DOJ obtains $95K judgment against Veolia for mercury pollution at Ozaukee facility

DOJ obtains $95K judgment against Veolia for mercury pollution at Ozaukee facility

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 25, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has obtained a $95,000 civil judgment against Veolia ES Technical Solutions for violations of state air-management and hazardous-waste laws.

