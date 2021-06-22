Kristen Scheuerman to serve as State Bar’s Litigation Section board chair

Kristen Scheuerman, a partner at Herrling Clark Law Firm, is to serve as board chair of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Litigation Section.

Scheuerman, who primarily practices personal-injury litigation, will assume the role of board chair on July 1. She was first elected to the board in 2016 and was asked to serve again after her three-year term expired. She’ll spend the remainder of her second three-year term as board chair.

The Litigation Section Board is made up of lawyers with interests in civil litigation, insurance law and tort law. The section aims to further develop and improve civil-litigation practice by monitoring, commenting on and proposing legislation. It also sponsors and presents continuing legal education programs, edits and publishes educational materials, and supports trial-advocacy training for law students.

In a statement, Scheuerman said she was honored to lead a section that plays an important role in the ongoing professional development of lawyers throughout Wisconsin.

Her previous involvement with the Litigation Section includes serving as chair of its blog committee and as a faculty member of the section’s Car Crash Symposiums in 2020 and 2021.