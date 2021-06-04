Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Reinstatement granted for Kenosha attorney who converted $173K of former firm’s funds

Reinstatement granted for Kenosha attorney who converted $173K of former firm’s funds

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 4, 2021 12:19 pm

A Kenosha attorney found responsible for converting more than $173,000 of his former firm's client funds can practice law once again.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo