UW Law honors 2021 graduates with virtual commencement

The newest graduates of UW Law School said goodbye to an educational experience unlike any other in the university’s history.

UW Law School celebrated the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement on Friday afternoon. Dean Dan Tokaji noted that this class of graduates had half of their law school careers impacted by the pandemic.

“We need good lawyers now more than ever,” Tokaji said. “Many more challenges lie ahead, but you are up to them all. You’ve proven your resilience.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, gave the keynote address. Baldwin, a UW Law School graduate herself, encouraged students to uphold the university’s “law-in-action” approach.

“With your education, you have the tools to take action and make real change in your communities,” Baldwin said. “Go forward and be the change agents that our communities and world need right now.”

Professor Miriam Seifter and student representatives Yuanyuan Ren, Brittani Miller and Catelin Aiwohi also addressed the Class of 2021 and its accomplishments.

“I don’t think a single one of us could have predicted the trajectory of our time in law school,” Miller said. “We fought long and hard to get to this moment.”

Tokaji ended the ceremony with a roll call and slideshow showing each graduate’s name and achievements.

A replay of the ceremony is available on UW Law School’s website.

Commencement for Spring 2021 Graduates | University of Wisconsin Law School