Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Speakers advocate for ending qualified immunity during legislative briefing

Speakers advocate for ending qualified immunity during legislative briefing

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 3, 2021 2:46 pm

Law professors, lawyers, a retired police sergeant and the founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream advocated for ending qualified immunity for law enforcement during a legislative briefing on Monday.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo