Hickey to serve as State Bar president-elect

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 27, 2021 1:55 pm

Milwaukee lawyer Margaret Wrenn Hickey will serve as the State Bar of Wisconsin's next president-elect.

