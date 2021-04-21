Milwaukee hiring assistant city attorney

The city of Milwaukee is hiring an assistant city attorney.

The job was posted to the city’s website on Tuesday afternoon. The assistant city attorney will handle litigation involving the city; interpret laws, rulings and regulations for clients; prepare opinions, resolutions and ordinances; draft and review legal documents; advise other departments on legal matters; and negotiate on the behalf of the city and its departments. The posting said professional experience in civil-rights litigation is highly desirable.

The city is accepting applications for level I, II and III positions, which are determined by a candidate’s experience and have varying salary ranges. The deadline to apply is May 11.

More information about the position and selection process is available online.