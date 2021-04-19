M. Scott LeBlanc joins Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee, Chicago offices

M. Scott LeBlanc has joined Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee and Chicago offices as a partner.

LeBlanc brings experience to the firm’s labor and employment practice, particularly with issues that arise in mergers and acquisitions. He works with companies across industries during the hiring and termination process, as well as on other employment matters. His expertise includes working with health systems, physician groups and health technology companies. He is a member of the firm’s Financial Services & Capital Markets industry team.

LeBlanc earned his law degree from Duke University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. He is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Society for Human Resource Management and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Collaborative of Wisconsin.