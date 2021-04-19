Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / M. Scott LeBlanc joins Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee, Chicago offices

M. Scott LeBlanc joins Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee, Chicago offices

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 19, 2021 1:48 pm

M. Scott LeBlanc

M. Scott LeBlanc

M. Scott LeBlanc has joined Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee and Chicago offices as a partner.

LeBlanc brings experience to the firm’s labor and employment practice, particularly with issues that arise in mergers and acquisitions. He works with companies across industries during the hiring and termination process, as well as on other employment matters. His expertise includes working with health systems, physician groups and health technology companies. He is a member of the firm’s Financial Services & Capital Markets industry team.

LeBlanc earned his law degree from Duke University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. He is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Society for Human Resource Management and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Collaborative of Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo