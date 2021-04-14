Ziegler to replace Roggensack as Supreme Court chief justice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices on Wednesday picked Annette Ziegler to replace Pat Roggensack as chief justice.

The court announced the change in a news release. It did not break down how the justices voted. Court spokesman Tom Sheehan didn’t respond to messages.

Ziegler, 57, was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2007 and was re-elected in 2017. Court terms are 10 years.

She has served as a circuit judge in Washington County and holds a law degree from Marquette University.

Roggensack, 80, was elected to the Supreme Court in 2003 and again in 2013. The justices selected her to replace Shirley Abrahamson as chief justice in 2015 after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to pick their chief. Before the amendment the longest-serving justice was automatically the chief.

The chief justice’s term runs two years. The news release said Roggensack didn’t want another term in the position but will stay on the court. Both her and Ziegler are part of the court’s four-justice conservative majority.

In a statement, Ziegler called the election the “honor of a lifetime.” She said she’ll do all she can to ensure the state Supreme Court operates fairly and efficiently with a fidelity to the law.

“We will make the people of this great state proud of our professionalism and collegiality, even during our sometimes vigorous debates,” Ziegler said.

According to the press release from the court, she plans to build on the framework that circuit courts are using to continue working safely and efficiently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

