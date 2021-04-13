Steffek named co-chair of Davis|Kuelthau’s labor team

Anthony J. Steffek will serve as Davis|Kuelthau’s newest co-chair of its labor and employment team.

Steffek is a shareholder who works at the firm’s Green Bay office. He helps employers with issues related to human resources, such as hiring and firing, noncompetition agreements and other restrictive covenants, disability and ADA issues, FMLA and other leave matters, and more.

In his new chairman role, Steffek joins Attorney James M. Kalny in overseeing seven attorneys who provide clients with labor and employment services.

Steffek earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School and bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison.