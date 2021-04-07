Wisconsin Law Journal discusses legal resources for public on new GRGB podcast

Wisconsin courts and the federal court system offer several resources to help the public find, manage and learn about legal proceedings.

Wisconsin Law Journal reporter Michaela Paukner recently joined “Zealous” podcast host and attorney Bri Meyer for a conversation about utilizing legal databases as a member of the public. The firm added the bonus episode to Spotify on Wednesday.

Paukner gave listeners a step-by-step description of how to search CCAP for Wisconsin court records and PACER for federal court records. She also shared a number of free legal resources available to the public, including Wisconsin Free Legal Answers and the services provided by UW Law School’s Frank J. Remington Center.

“These are excellent resources for the general public,” Paukner said. “They help people monitor legal matters that are important to them, encourage transparency and connect people with critical legal services.”

Listen to the full podcast above:

A list of resources discussed in the podcast is available here.