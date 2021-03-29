Legal database links featured in GRGB ‘Zealous’ podcast

Wisconsin courts and the federal court system offer several resources to help the public find, manage and learn about legal proceedings.
Wisconsin Law Journal reporter Michaela Paukner joined “Zealous” host and attorney Bri Meyer for a conversation about utilizing legal databases as a member of the public. The podcast will be available soon on Spotify.
Here are links to the resources discussed in the podcast:
- CCAP (Wisconsin Circuit Court Access)
- CCAP (Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals)
- PACER (Federal court records database)
- State Bar of Wisconsin attorney database
- Wisconsin Supreme Court opinions (disciplinary cases published here)
- Information about making an open-records request
