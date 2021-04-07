Quantcast
Furdek joins Husch Blackwell, 1 of 6 new compliance practice group hires

April 7, 2021

Rebecca Furdek has joined Husch Blackwell's Milwaukee office as an associate. She's one of six new attorneys that the firm has added to its white collar, internal investigations and compliance practice group.

