UW Law ranks 29, Marquette as 102 in 2022 Best Law Schools rankings

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 30, 2021 1:06 pm

New nationwide law-school rankings list UW Law School as tied for the 29th best law school in the country, while Marquette University Law School remains at no. 102.

